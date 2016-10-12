Well… sort of. Within a few months we’ll make an announcement about Dirty Linen magazine back issues being available online. But now…
If you liked (or hated) some of the silliness of Dirty Linen such as the spine ticklers, the April Fool’s features, or the nonsensical photo captions, you might enjoy the brand shiny new items in the Dirty Linen Store. T-shirts, mugs, posters, and reusable grocery bags with gorgeous artwork featuring plenty of lyres, nyckelharpas, and bagpipes for the whole family, plus huge manatees, atomic ducks, a radio, and the world-renowned pugmpkin.
Tell your family, friends, and especially your enemies. It’ll be easier to spot them in a crowd when they wear strange attire.
stephenbgarvan
Oct 12, 2016 @ 11:04:03
Please be smart enough to do print and online-otherwise you shut out a meaningful proportion of readers who won’t or don’t choose to read online.And don’t be silly and pretentious and think you can charge a large$ ass No Depression now does-and sells hardly any print.UK music mag models work. A lifelongmagazine/music/media junkie
Paul Hartman
Oct 12, 2016 @ 12:26:33
It’ll just be back issues, no new content. And online only. We still have some back issues left if anyone wants any — see the “Sale!” page.
Van Houtte, Ray C. - US
Oct 12, 2016 @ 11:21:43
Cool!
Sent with Good Work (www.blackberry.com)
From: What happened to Dirty Linen? <comment-reply@wordpress.com> Date: Wednesday, Oct 12, 2016, 10:58 AM To: rayvanhoutte@alum.mit.edu <rayvanhoutte@alum.mit.edu> Subject: [New post] Dirty Linen is back!!!
Paul Hartman posted: “Well… sort of. Within a few months we’ll make an announcement about Dirty Linen magazine being available online. But now… If you liked (or hated) some of the silliness of Dirty Linen such as the spine ticklers, the April Fool’s features, or the nonse”
Brian Burgess
Oct 12, 2016 @ 16:00:59
>