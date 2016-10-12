Paul Hartman News atomic ducks, bagpipes, grocery bags, huge manatees, lyres, mugs, nyckelharpas, posters, pugmpkin, radio, T-shirts

Well… sort of. Within a few months we’ll make an announcement about Dirty Linen magazine back issues being available online. But now…

If you liked (or hated) some of the silliness of Dirty Linen such as the spine ticklers, the April Fool’s features, or the nonsensical photo captions, you might enjoy the brand shiny new items in the Dirty Linen Store. T-shirts, mugs, posters, and reusable grocery bags with gorgeous artwork featuring plenty of lyres, nyckelharpas, and bagpipes for the whole family, plus huge manatees, atomic ducks, a radio, and the world-renowned pugmpkin.

Tell your family, friends, and especially your enemies. It’ll be easier to spot them in a crowd when they wear strange attire.