Sale!

Magazine Sale!!!

Get your copies of Dirty Linen before they’re gone!

$2 each, plus postage

Pay via PayPal: send payment to oyster3000@verizon.net. List which issue numbers you want.

If you wish to pay by check or money order, please email dirtylinen@verizon.net for more information.

For more than 5 magazines, please email dirtylinen@verizon.net for price.

USA (includes postage – Media Mail)

1 magazine: $4.50

2 magazines: $7.00

3 magazines: $9.00

4 magazines: $11.50

5 magazines: $14.00

More than 5: contact us for price.

USA (includes postage – Priority Mail)

1 magazine: $7.00

2 magazines: $9.00

3 magazines: $11.00

4 magazines: $13.00

5 magazines: $15.00

More than 5: contact us for price.

We are sorry, but we can no longer mail magazines outside of the U.S. The recent (2013) postal price increases for international mail make the cost prohibitive.

See the Cover Archives for cover images.

#143 ‑ September/October ’09 ‑ Alison Brown, Moira Smiley & VOCO, The Freight & Salvage, Truckstop Honeymoon, Samite, Keith Murphy, Kris Delmhorst, Maria Dunn, Warren Fahey’s Australia Folk Songs and Bush Verse, Shaking Out the Sheets: Dirty Linen Classics ‑ Richard Thompson Walking on a Wire 1968‑2009, concert reviews, recording reviews, book reviews, DVD reviews, news, A Note From the Editor.

#142 ‑ July/August ’09 ‑ Jackie Greene, Missy Raines, Genticorum, Susan Werner, Jonathan Edwards, Ian McLagan, Rose Polenzani, Frank Critelli, Unearthed: James “Iron Head” Baker recordings, The All New Electric Muse, Wee Folk, Dirty Linen “Editor’s Choice” Sampler CD #5, concert review, recording reviews, book reviews, DVD reviews, news. (Note: sampler CDs do not come with purchase of back issues.)

#141 ‑ May/June ’09 ‑ Tish Hinojosa, Gandalf Murphy & the Slambovian Circus of Dreams, Chad & Jeremy, B.B. King, Justin Townes Earle, Greg Klyma, Bob Wills & the Tiffany Transcriptions, Unearthed: Nimrod Workman, Wee Folk, concert review, recording reviews, book reviews, DVD reviews, news.

#140 ‑ March/April ’09 ‑ Terrance Simien, Patrick Ball, Julie Fowlis, Cadillac Sky, Gyuto Monks, Maria Muldaur, Donna the Buffalo, Vinyl Valhalla: Whippersnapper, Psych Folk, Bob Gibson Reissues, Wee Folk, Dirty Linen “Editor’s Choice” Sampler CD #4, concert reviews, recording reviews, book reviews, DVD reviews, news. (Note: sampler CDs do not come with purchase of back issues.)

#139 ‑ December ’08/January/February ’09 ‑ Uncle Earl, Eliza Gilkyson, Bill Harley, Lau, Mary Ann Kennedy, Dobet Gnahoré, Unearthed: Patrick Tayleur’s “The Leaving of Liverpool,” Sea Music, Early Music and Folk‑Rock, Holiday Recordings, Red House Silver Anniversary, Wee Folk, concert reviews, recording reviews, book reviews, DVD reviews, news.

#138 ‑ October/November ’08 ‑ Billy Bragg, Eilen Jewell, Emily Smith, The Squeaky Wheel Tour, Beyond the Bayous, Leela & Ellie Grace, Dave Pegg & PJ Wright, Wilderness Plots, Music of America/Nut Hill Productions, Unearthed: Cylinder Recordings of Irish Music by Francis O’Neill, The Watersons, Wee Folk, “Editor’s Choice” Sampler CD, concert reviews, recording reviews, book reviews, DVD reviews, news. (Note: sampler CDs do not come with purchase of back issues.)

#137 ‑ August/September ’08 ‑ k.d. lang, Natalie Haas, Peter Case, Railroad Earth, Bettye LaVette, Beth Nielsen Chapman, Spider John Koerner, Maeve Gilchrist, Free Reed Revival Re‑Masters, The Reel World (Small‑Label Celtic and British Music), concert reviews, recording reviews, book reviews, video reviews, news.

#136 ‑ June/July ’08 ‑ The Waybacks, Suzy Bogguss, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Annie Gallup, Lehto & Wright, Dråm, Chris Vallillo, New Psych Folk, Unearthed: Cylinder Recordings of Native Americans, Gospel & Tacos in South Austin Texas, Song of America, Springfed Records, Wee Folk: Stories and songs for the whole family, Dirty Linen “Editor’s Choice” CD sampler, concert reviews, recording reviews, book reviews, video reviews, news. (Note: sampler CDs do not come with purchase of back issues.)

#135 – April/May ’08 – Sones de México Ensemble of Chicago, Eddi Reader, New Riders of the Purple Sage, Michael Black, Janiva Magness, Karen Tweed, The Strangelings, Recent Recordings From Sea Music Veterans, Lucy & Carly Simon, Shape-Note Singing, concert reviews, recording reviews, book reviews, video reviews, news.

#134 ‑ February/March ’08 ‑ Sierra Leone’s Refugee All Stars, Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh, Mamadou Diabate, Ray Wylie Hubbard, Pat Wictor, Eric Merrill, Estampie and Qntal, The Crack is Ninety in the Isle of Man, New Psych Folk Part 3, The Reel World, People Take Warning!, “Best of 2007” CD sampler, concert reviews, recording reviews, book reviews, video reviews, news. (Note: sampler CDs do not come with purchase of back issues.)

#133 ‑ December ’07/January ’08 ‑ Tim O’Brien, Ella Jenkins, Johnny Bush, Steve Tilston, Si Kahn, Women in Docs, Dave Pegg, The Chicken Chokers, The Radio Ballads, Dé Danann, Unearthed: songs from the Ohio canals, In the Bleak Midwinter… Holiday Recordings, Woody Guthrie, Liege & Lief, The Reel World, concert reviews, recording reviews, book reviews, video reviews, news

#132 ‑ October/November ’07 ‑ Bill Kirchen, Marie Knight, Joe Boyd, Cara Dillon, Alan Gerber, Charlie Pilzer, Johnny Irion, Richard Bennett, The Reel World, Vee‑Jay box set, concert reviews, recording reviews, book reviews, video reviews, Wee Folk, news

#131 ‑ August/September ’07 ‑ Carolina Chocolate Drops, David Grisman, Čzechomor, Sons of the Never Wrong, Vieux Farka Touré, Laura Cortese, Oliver Rajamani, Psych Folk Part 2, Beyond the Bayous, The Traveling Wilburys, Scarlet Rivera, Bascom Lamar Lunsford, concert reviews, recording reviews, book reviews, video reviews, Wee Folk, news

#130 ‑ June/July ’07 ‑ Andy Statman, Jay Farrar, Sally Van Meter, Michael Fracasso, Wake the Dead, Radmilla Cody, Matt & Shannon Heaton, Tom Kimmel, Five Hand Reel, Psych Folk, Reel World, concert reviews, recording reviews, book reviews, video reviews, Wee Folk, news

#128 ‑ February/March ’07 ‑ Mary Black, Bryan Bowers, New Scorpion Band, Red Dirt Rangers, Folk Meets the Orchestra, A Medieval Bestiary, Vince Gill, Vashti Bunyan, The Swannanoa Gathering, David Crosby, Martha Velez, Reel World, Wee Folk, concert reviews, recording reviews, book reviews, video reviews, news

#127 ‑ December ’06/January ’07 ‑ Harry Manx, Flook, Riley Baugus, Pipeline, Mary Jane Lamond, Phil Shapiro’s “Bound for Glory,” Unearthed: Lead Belly’s “Todd Blues” Disc, Holiday Reviews, Wee Folk, The Pogues, concert reviews, recording reviews, book reviews, video reviews, news

#126 ‑ October/November ’06 ‑ Dougie MacLean, Cindy Cashdollar, Marley’s Ghost, Leon Bibb, Ernie Hawkins, WUMB folk radio, Kathryn Tickell, Karen Mal, Naked Folk Calendar, Big Bill Broonzy, The Trikont Label, Feast & Famine and Sundog, The Reel World, concert reviews, recording reviews, book reviews, video reviews, news

#125 ‑ August/September ’06 ‑ Chris Smither, Willy DeVille, Thandiswa, Dave Mattacks, Karine Polwart, Jolie Holland, Back of the Moon, Beyond the Bayous, Robert Hunter, Brennan Courthouse Coffeehouse, Unearthed: Pete & Toshi Seeger’s Films, The Reel World, concert reviews, recording reviews, book reviews, video reviews, news

#122 ‑ February/March ’06 ‑ Dwight Yoakam, Adrienne Young, James McMurtry, Jennie Stearns, Celtic Colours, Lisa Moscatiello, The Folk Alliance, The Halliard, The Reel World, concert reviews, recording reviews, book reviews, video reviews, news

#120 ‑ October/November ’05 ‑ Le Vent du Nord, Cherish the Ladies, Buddy Guy, Albert & Gage, The Sounds of the Pow Wow, The Ship’s Company Chanteymen, Crooked Still, Eric Bogle, Yikes… It’s Ukes!, Unearthed: The Burl Ives “Bawdy Song” Tape, The Reel World, Unpacking the Panoply, concert reviews, recording reviews, book reviews, video reviews, news

#119 ‑ August/September ’05 ‑ Robin & Linda Williams and Their Fine Group, The Klezmatics, Ken Kolodner, Joni Harms, Utah Phillips, Jonathan Byrd, Hanneke Cassel, The McDades, The Reel World, Unpacking the Panoply, concert reviews, recording reviews, book reviews, video reviews, news

#118 ‑ June/July ’05 ‑ Jeffrey Gaines, Dan Hicks, Joe Derrane, The Greencards, Arlo Guthrie & Alice’s Restaurant, Del Suggs, Paul Rishell & Annie Raines, A Passel of Pipers, The Reel World, Unpacking the Panoply, concert reviews, recording reviews, book reviews, video reviews, news

#117 ‑ April/May ’05 ‑ Pinetop Perkins, Leahy, Terri Hendrix, Zakir Hussain, Louisiana Creole Fiddling, Lullabies From the Axis of Evil, John Doyle & Sean Doyle, Maritime Music from Both Sides of the Pond, Uncle Dave Macon, The Reel World, Unpacking the Panoply, concert reviews, recording reviews, book reviews, video reviews, news

#116 ‑ February/March ’05 ‑ Richard Shindell, Youssou N’Dour, Maura O’Connell, Public Domain Foundation, Red Steagall, Billy Joe Shaver, Girlyman, Nouvelle France: French‑Canadian Recordings, Brewer & Shipley, The Reel World, Unpacking the Panoply, concert reviews, recording reviews, book reviews, video reviews, news

#115 ‑ December ’04/January ’05 ‑ David Bromberg, Aoife Clancy, John Mayall, Angelique Kidjo, Robin Bullock, The Kennedys, Rosalie Sorrels, The Cucumbers, John Roberts & Tony Barrand, Beautiful Dreamer ‑ The Songs of Stephen Foster, The Reel World, Unpacking the Panoply, concert reviews, recording reviews, holiday reviews, book reviews, video reviews, news

#114 ‑ October/November ’04 ‑ “Austin City Limits” 30th Anniversary, Eric Bibb, David Francey, Heather Heywood, Mama Digdown’s Brass Band, the subdudes, Beyond the Bayous, Reilly & Maloney, Dick Waterman, Susan McKeown, L.A. Getaway, concert reviews, recording reviews, book reviews, video reviews, news

#113 ‑ August/September ’04 ‑ Guy Davis, Janis Ian, Rodney Crowell, Tim Eriksen, Antibalas Afrobeat Orchestra, Mad Agnes, The Paperboys, Wendy Stewart, Jammin’ Java, John Flynn, The Old North Wind ‑ British‑Canadian Roots, Peter Bellamy: The Transports, concert reviews, recording reviews, book reviews, video reviews, news

#112 ‑ June/July ’04 ‑ Ricky Skaggs, Donna the Buffalo, Harold Leventhal, Natalie MacMaster, Lucy Kaplansky, Andrew Calhoun, October Project, Liberty Theater, The Watersons, concert reviews, recording reviews, book reviews, video reviews, news

#111 ‑ April/May ’04 ‑ Michael McKean & Annette O’Toole of A Mighty Wind, Tom Russell, Marce Lacouture, Elizabeth Falconer, Damien Barber, Maria de Barros, The Magnolia Cajun Band, Bob Dylan at Philharmonic Hall, concert reviews, recording reviews, book reviews, video reviews, news

#110 ‑ February/March ’04 ‑ Susheela Raman, John McCutcheon, Stacey Earle & Mark Stuart, Eric Hansen, Francis James Child’s Ballads in the Modern Era, Andrea Zonn, Jon Shain, Sounds of Africa Series, Pearls Before Swine, concert reviews, recording reviews, book reviews, video reviews, news

#109 ‑ December ’03/January ’04 ‑ Rani Arbo & daisy mayhem, Tom Chapin, Phil & Johnny Cunningham, The Duhks, Jeff Black, Johnsmith, Candye Kane, Cajun/zydeco recordings, Shaking Out the Sheets: Heartworn Highways, Unpacking the Panoply: Paint it Blues, Holiday Hoopla, concert reviews, recording reviews, book reviews, video reviews, news

#108 ‑ October/November ’03 ‑ Ashley MacIsaac, Hackberry Ramblers, Peggy Seeger, David Lindley, Claire Holley, U.S. Visa Policies and Folk Music, Music from Québec, Recent Recordings of Sea Music, Shaking Out the Sheets: The Fisher Family, Reel World, Unpacking the Panoply, recording reviews, book reviews, concert reviews, video reviews, Vital Natural Resources, Wee Folk

#107 ‑ August/September ’03 ‑ Ruthie Foster with Cyd Cassone, Caitlin Cary, Pete Morton, Grit Laskin, Ed Yen, Eileen Ivers, Billy Jonas, Kid Pan Alley, Erika Luckett, Reel World, Unpacking the Panoply, Radio Planet 3, Shaking Out the Sheets: Bill Monroe, recording reviews, book reviews, concert reviews, video reviews, Wee Folk

#106 ‑ June/July ’03 ‑ The Be Good Tanyas, Rosanne Cash, Greg Brown, Linda Ronstadt, Daniel Slosberg, Fairport Convention’s Annual Festival, Jack Williams, Markus James, Music from North Africa, Reel World, Unpacking the Panoply, Radio Planet 3, recording reviews, book reviews, concert reviews, video reviews, Wee Folk, Twelfth Degree Burns.

#105 ‑ April/May ’03 ‑ Judy Collins, The Flatlanders, Asylum Street Spankers, Tom Pacheco, Shelton Manuel, Jon Vezner, Pieta Brown, Mônica Salmaso, Bob McQuillen, Reel World, Unpacking the Panoply, recording reviews, book reviews, concert reviews, video reviews, Wee Folk, letters to the editor.

#103 ‑ December ’02/January ’03 ‑ Battlefield Band, Kelly Willis, Dave Alvin, April Verch, Otis Taylor, Issa Bagayogo, Caroline Herring, Shaking Out the Sheets: Nonesuch Explorer Series, Reel World, Unpacking the Panoply, Holiday Hoopla, recording reviews, book reviews, concert reviews, video reviews, Wee Folk, letters to the editor.

#102 ‑ October/November ’02 ‑ Alison Krauss & Union Station, Ali Akbar Khan & Alam Khan, Footworks Percussive Dance Ensemble, Patty Griffin, Tift Merritt, Lee Tai‑Shiang, Yonder Mountain String Band, James Talley, Black 47, Shaking Out the Sheets: Fairport Convention, Reel World, Radio Planet 3, Unpacking the Panoply, Traditional Music of Great Britain on Musical Traditions Records, news, recording reviews, book reviews, concert reviews, video reviews, vital natural resources, letters to the editor.

#101 ‑ August/September ’02 ‑ Bruce Cockburn, Altan, Krishna Das, Keller Williams, Annie Humphrey, Duck Baker, Nerissa & Katryna Nields, Ken Waldman, A Celebration of 25 Years of Free Reed, Reel World, Unpacking the Panoply, Shaking Out the Sheets: Will the Circle be Unbroken, Alan Lomax in Southern Europe, recording reviews, book reviews, concert reviews, video reviews, letters to the editor.

#99 ‑ April/May ’02 ‑ Gigi, Jimmy LaFave, Irene Kelley, Augusta Heritage Center, The Mammals, Mark Twain, Music from Québec, Garoulou, Reel World, recording reviews, book reviews, concert reviews, video reviews, Wee Folk, vital natural resources.

#98 ‑ February/March ’02 ‑ Loudon Wainwright III, Rhonda Vincent, Joanne Shenandoah, Jake Krack, The Grateful Dead: The Golden Road, Keith Brown, Tania Opland & Mike Freeman, Hans Mayer, Reel World: Small‑label Celtic and English music, The Alan Lomax Collection: Italian Treasury, Masters of English Folk: Recordings on Fellside and Topic, Radio Planet 3: “The Next Folk Music,” Shaking Out the Sheets: Billie Holiday, recording reviews, book reviews, concert reviews, video reviews.

#96 ‑ October/November ’01 ‑ Paul Brady, BeauSoleil, Roy Book Binder, Victoria Williams, Lila Downs, Mary Gauthier, Bob Fox, Amazigh (Berber) Beat Box, The Traditional Irish Music in America Series, The Reel World, recording reviews, book reviews, video reviews, concert reviews, vital natural resources.

#95 ‑ August/September ’01 ‑ Balfa Toujours, John Whelan, Sonny Landreth, The Continental Drifters, Masters of Persian Music, Les Barker, Kasey Chambers, University of Mississippi Gospel Choir, The Carter Family, Dick’s Picks, Radio Planet 3, It’s the End of the Nerd as We Know It, Blues from Eastern Canada, News, recording reviews, book reviews, video reviews, concert reviews, vital natural resources.

#94 ‑ June/July ’01 ‑ Dar Williams, Dolly Parton, Delbert McClinton, Clandestine, The Maritime Report: Music From Eastern Canada, Little Johnny England, Mark Erelli, Radio Planet 3, Shaking Out the Sheets: Dirty Linen Classics, recording reviews, concert reviews, book reviews, video reviews, news.

#92 ‑ February/March ’01 ‑ Thomas Mapfumo, Patty Larkin, Oscar Lopez, Baka Beyond, Connie Dover, Jeff Lang, Susana Baca, Ben Demerath, Seresta Carioca: A Brief History of Choro, Radio Planet 3: The Year of Italy, recording reviews, book reviews, concert reviews, video reviews, Wee Folk.

#91 ‑ December ’00/January ’01 ‑ Kathy Mattea, John Cowan, Alan Stivell, Rosie Ledet, Slaid Cleaves, The Glen Rock Carollers, Tim O’Brien & Darrell Scott, Louis Armstrong, Fiddlers of the Maritime Provinces, Songs and Lives: Portraits of Traditional Singers from Britain, Seasonal Recordings, Nerds Fly North!, recording reviews, book reviews, concert reviews, video reviews

#90 ‑ October/November ’00 ‑ Brave Combo, Matapat, Oliver Schroer, The Tarbox Ramblers, Those Darn Accordions!, Bonnie Rideout, Colleen Sexton, Old Blind Dogs, Chuck Brodsky, Toujours Québec, Radio Planet 3, A Flock of Flemings, news, recordings, concerts, books, videos.

#89 ‑ August/September ’00 ‑ Alasdair Fraser, June Tabor, Bill Staines, Buddy & Julie Miller, Broadside Electric, Kíla, Golden Bough, Kate MacLeod, Annie Gallup, Kim Robertson, Anglo Lomax, Wee Folk, news, recordings, concerts, books, videos, vital natural resources.

#88 ‑ June/July ’00 ‑ Fairport Convention’s Chris Leslie, Jesse Winchester, Chava Alberstein, Leftover Salmon, Kelly Joe Phelps, Jackie Leven, Juan de Marcos’ Afro Cuban All Stars, Radio Planet 3, The Radio Ballads, Nurdum ad Absurdum Part 2, Wee Folk, news, recordings, concerts, books, videos, vital natural resources.

#87 ‑ April/May ’00 ‑ Odetta, The String Cheese Incident, Lúnasa, Honeyboy Edwards, Jay Ungar & Molly Mason, James Keelaghan, David Hughes, Cucanandy, Aztex, RootsWorld, Radio Planet 3: Beyond Fado, Nurdum ad Absurdum, The Flowers of Scotland, A Box O’ Basques, Wee Folk, news, recordings, concerts, books, videos, letters.

#86 ‑ February/March ’00 ‑ Mickey Hart, Dave Moore, Compay Segundo, Deborah Holland, Al Petteway & Amy White, Lo’Jo, Ketama, Hank Dogs, Radio Planet 3, Nightnerds, New World Gems From the Alan Lomax Collection, recordings, concerts, books, videos, letters, vital natural resources.

#84 ‑ October/November ’99 ‑ Martin Carthy, Steve Earle, Remember Shakti, John Sebastian, John Wesley Harding, Neal & Leandra, Rick Lee, Deborah Henson‑Conant, Lourdes Perez, Radio Planet 3: Simple Elegance & Nordic Noise, The Voice of the People Series Part 2, recordings, concerts, books, vital natural resources, videos, letters.

#83 ‑ August/September ’99 ‑ Amal Murkus, Mother McCree’s Uptown Jug Champions ‑ The Folk Roots of the Grateful Dead, John Jennings, Robin Williamson, Mustard’s Retreat, Jimmy Crowley, Lisa Moscatiello, Internet Radio, Free‑Range Nerd, Topic Records’ Voice of the People Series, Part 1, Music from Canada’s Northern Regions, World Music Publications, recording reviews, concert reviews, video reviews, Wee Folk, book reviews, news, Shel Silverstein

#82 ‑ June/July ’99 ‑ Kate Rusby, Yuri Yunakov, Brian Willoughby, The Freight Hoppers, Gideon Freudmann, Khaled, Bill Morrissey, Shaking Out the Sheets: Fred Neil, Radio Planet 3, Nerds Fly South, Music of Multicultural Spain, recording reviews, concert reviews, book reviews, video reviews, news, letters.

#81 ‑ April/May ’99 ‑ Radio Tarifa, Carrie Newcomer, Bill Miller, Anne Hills, Matt Flinner, Uncle Dirtytoes, Malicorne, Sea Nerd, Mr. Winick & Dr. Nerd, Radio Planet 3: Africa, Frogs, Club Passim, recording reviews, concert reviews, book reviews, video reviews, news, letters.

#78 ‑ October/November ’98 ‑ The Chieftains, Tempest, Ellis Paul, Chesapeake, Christine Collister, Dean Magraw & Peter Ostroushko, MUSE, Larry Johnson, Radio Planet 3, recording reviews, concert reviews, book reviews, video reviews.

#77 ‑ August/September ’98 ‑ Babatunde Olatunji, Del McCoury, Hot Tuna, The Mollys, Rob Wasserman, Pat Donohue, Phil Ochs & Pete Seeger, Radio Planet 3, A Brief Guide to Swahili Taarab, Such Nerd, Such Nest, recording reviews, concert reviews, video reviews, book reviews.

#72 ‑ October/November ’97 ‑ La Bottine Souriante, Andy M. Stewart, Claire Lynch, Connie Kaldor, Kate Campbell, Amazing Blondel, Robin & Barry Dransfield, Chess Blues Series, Nerds, Nerds, Nerds, Wee Folk, Concert reviews, Recording Reviews, Book reviews.

#67 ‑ December ’96/January ’97 ‑ Steeleye Span, Victor Wooten, Steve Riley & the Mamou Playboys, The Foremen, Johnny Clegg & Juluka, Maria Sangiolo, Bill Monroe, Seasonal Recordings, Nollaig, Yule & Hogmany, Sea Nerd, Radio Planet 3, Book and video reviews, Concert reviews, Recording reviews.

#66 ‑ October/November ’96 ‑ Joan Baez, Steve Tilston, Väsen, Susan McKeown & the chanting house, The Burns Sisters, Begley & Cooney, Wolf Trap, New Generations of Cajun Music, A Nerd in God’s Garden, Wee Folk, book and video reviews, Concert reviews, Recording reviews.

#65 ‑ August/September ’96 ‑ October Project, Richie Havens, Joe Boyd, Liam Ó Maonlaí, Linda Thompson, Norma Waterson, Chris Strachwitz & Arhoolie Records, Ensemble Galilei, Artisan, Duo Guardabarranco, Barachois, First Degree Burns, No Nerds is Good Nerds, Italian Roots Music on New Tone/Robi Droli, Book reviews, Concert reviews, Book reviews, Recording reviews, Video reviews.

#64 ‑ June/July ’96 ‑ Seamus Egan, Catie Curtis, Paul Siebel, Kevin Burke’s Open House, Bryndle, Sons of the Never Wrong, Great Big Sea, King of Prussia Folk Music Summer Series, East Coast Music Awards, Richard Wood, J.P. Cormier, Dave MacIsaac, Recordings From Atlantic Canada, Morris Dancing, Native American Flute, Radio Planet 3, The Scottish Tradition Series.

#62 ‑ February/March ’96 ‑ Taj Mahal, Marcia Ball, Baaba Maal, Brewer & Shipley, Old Blind Dogs, Kenneth S. Goldstein, Susan Werner, Charlie King, Blows‑A‑Bellows 3 (Button Box Masters), The Blazers, Vance Gilbert, recording reviews, concerts, books & videos, Wee Folk, Radio Planet 3, Go West Young Nerd.

#59 ‑ August/September ’95 ‑ Roger McGuinn, Cherish the Ladies, Clive Gregson, Ian A. Anderson, Rory McLeod, Arcady, Niamh Parsons, Laura Love, Word of Mouth, Hossam Ramzy, Maura O’Connell, Blows‑a‑Bellows (bagpipes), recording reviews, concerts, videos, books.

#57 ‑ April/May ’95 ‑ Henry Kaiser & David Lindley, Michael Hedges, Ashley Hutchings, Jackson C. Frank, The New St. George, Maureen Brennan, The Proclaimers, Anni Clark, Nova Scotia, recording reviews, concerts, videos, magazines, books.

#56 ‑ February/March ’95 ‑ Tarika, Danny Thompson, Paul Reisler & Trapezoid, Dan Crary, Chenille Sisters, Dave Cousins & Brian Willoughby, EtnoPojat, Québec, Brythonic Roots, Nerdy‑Gurdies, Radio Planet 3, recording reviews, concerts, videos, magazines, books.

#55 ‑ December ’94/January ’95 ‑ Pete Seeger, Tim O’Brien, Finland, Jay Ansill, Josh White Jr., Pete & Maura Kennedy, The Dreaded Christmas Recordings, Blues Discoveries Part 2, Frankie Kennedy.

#54 ‑ October/November ’94 ‑ Luka Bloom, Ani DiFranco, Talitha MacKenzie, Eric Von Schmidt, Sally Fingerett, Saffire ‑ the Uppity Blues Women, Altan, Robin Flower & Libby McLaren, Blues Discoveries Part 1.

#53 ‑ August/September ’94 ‑ Leo Kottke, Kristina Olsen, Brooks Williams, John McCutcheon, Loudon Wainwright III, Carrie Newcomer, Oyster Band, Mary McCaslin, Brian McNeill, Loose Ties, Lui Collins, The Nields, Ossian, historical albums of Spanish music and song, Sweeney’s Men/Johnstons/Hennessys.

#52 ‑ June/July ’94 ‑ Hugh Masekela, Miriam Makeba, Kate Wolf, Bruce Daigrepont, Cathy Fink & Marcy Marxer, Graham Parker, Les Barker, Vic Chesnutt, Micho Russell, Scotland’s Borders, New Releases from Brittany, Professor Longhair, Drumming Instructional Videos.

#51 ‑ April/May ’94 ‑ Värttinä, Peter Rowan, Ferron, Liam O’Flynn, Richard Sinclair, Liz Carroll, Rhad Stanke, Mimi & Richard Fariña, Nordic Tracks.

#47 ‑ August/September ’93 ‑ Clannad & Máire Brennan, Greg Brown, Davy Spillane, Steve Gillette & Cindy Mangsen, Laurie Lewis, Spirit of the West, Dave Mallett, Arto Järvelä, Adam Stemple, The Beacon Hill Billies, Mary Cliff, Celtic Music & Arts Festival, South by Southwest, New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, Planxty’s recorded works.

#43 ‑ December ’92/January ’93 ‑ Tish Hinojosa, Outback, Bill Miller, Pat Kilbride, Boys of the Lough, Festivals (Philly, Champlain Valley, Owen Sound, Cropredy, Swannanoa Gathering, Northumbrian Pipers, Newport, Winnipeg, WOMAD/Toronto).

#42 ‑ October/November ’92 ‑ Dr. John, Eric Andersen, Nick Drake, John Martyn, Michael Nesmith, Paul Kelly, Festivals (Telluride, Adelaide, Strawberry, Summer Solstice, Folk Masters), Rhino gets soul, more releases from Brittany, Radio Planet 3 goes in three directions at once, Southern Rail, Trip Shakespeare.

#40 ‑ June/July ’92 ‑ Bruce Cockburn, Kathy Kallick, Jez Lowe, Eileen McGann, Samite, The House Band, Richard Meyer, Folk Alliance, Radio Planet 3 looks at Jazz and More Magyar Music, Univ. of Chicago Folk Festival.

#39 ‑ April/May ’92 ‑ Clarence Gatemouth Brown, Arlo Guthrie, Helicon, Mike Heron, Loreena McKennitt, Nick Drake & Sandy Denny, Mountain Dulcimers part 2, more from France.

#37 ‑ December ’91/January ’92 ‑ Nanci Griffith, Rory Block, Runrig, Eric Bogle, Ar Log, Phil Ochs, Richard Thompson rents his Strat, Radio Planet 3 looks at Indonesia and Dangerous Tangos, John & Mary, J.J. Cale, lots of festivals, new releases from Brittany, Peter Bellamy.

#36 ‑ October/November ’91 ‑ Battlefield Band, Patrick Ball, Melanie, lots of folk festivals, Paul Brady, R. Carlos Nakai, releases from Brittany.

#35 ‑ August/September ’91 ‑ Andy Irvine, Rosalie Sorrels, New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, Jody Stecher & Kate Brislin, Dave Swarbrick’s Birthday Bash, Rod MacDonald, Lo Jai, Pierce Pettis, John Mooney, Radio Planet 3 looks at squeezy things, Ocora Records, Gene Clark remembered.

#28 ‑ Spring ’90 ‑ Music of Australia, Ivan Drever & Dick Clarke, Brave Combo, Klezcamp, James Keelaghan, Ian Matthews, Phil Cunningham, Greg Brown, Martin Carthy & Dave Swarbrick, Bruce Cockburn, Alasdair Fraser, Will Ackerman, Mickey Hart.

#27 ‑ Winter ’89/’90 ‑ Kevin Burke, Tony Cuffe, The Tannahill Weavers, Mabsant, traditional music of Finland, contemporary folk music of Canada, weird music of Dissidenten, world music of Do’ah, mouth music of The Bobs, The Oyster Band, Kate Bush, Fairport Convention’s ’89 festival.