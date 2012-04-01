One of the recurring features of Dirty Linen [RIP] was the almost nearly annual appearance of the April Fool’s Day article in the April/May issue. Sometimes there was also a fake review or fake ad or something, but the big April Fool’s articles proved to be very popular, except with those readers who hated them.
Dirty Linen #63 April/May 1996
Dirty Linen #69 April/May 1997
Dirty Linen #75 April/May 1998
Dirty Linen #81 April/May 1999
Dirty Linen #93 April/May 2001
Dirty Linen #99 April/May 2002
Dirty Linen #105 April/May 2003
Lindsey Meyer
Apr 01, 2012 @ 23:32:41
I miss them and I’ll bet a lot of others do, too. Reminiscent of the best of the DL foolishness, here’s the text of the front page of the current (NJ) Folk Project’s April newsletter (it reads better with formatting, but you get the drift) (P.S. All the people are real, as is the strumstick):
Future Festival Fun!
Due to popular demand, the spring festival is all sold out. Don’t fret! Yes, be fretless! Sign up now for our new Winterfest of Musical Delights! This year, the fall festival has been moved to December 21–23. We know how hectic it can get around the holidays, so why not chill with your folkie friends at beautiful Camp Bernout in Pt. Morphy, NJ. It’s too early to reveal the astounding line-up we are assembling, but we’ll drop a few enticing hints: an enigmatic songwriter who used to be a Zimmerman; the inventor of the fivestring bluegrass banjo style as well as a very cool tuner, and a band you’ve never heard of because they were formed in this century. Also, ice fishing using concertinas as bait, snow angels with frizzy beards, and a salute to our newly-elected Mormon president. It promises to be the coolest festival ever, even if the heaters do work. New Festival chair I.P. Daley will provide a steady stream of information about this great event in the months ahead.
April Evening o’ Music
Sun., 4/1, 8pm • Dave Sherman’s Car
Members and guests are invited to join Dave and Doreen for our monthly gathering, the first to be held in a moving vehicle. Bring voices, instruments, food/bev to share, and Dramamine as we drive around New Jersey playing old favorites like “Mr. Bojangles” and new discoveries like “I just Wrote this Song But I Don’t Have the Melody Yet and the Words are Still a Little Rough so I Might Have to Stop Halfway Through and Start Over
Again Oh Sorry But I Just Changed My Strings And I Think I Left My Tuner at Home Can I Borrow Yours.” Bring beverages with watertight lids and small bags of chips.
Directions: call Dave on your cell phone with your exact address and he will drive by your house and pick you up. To save time, be prepared to jump into the vehicle as it comes to a slow roll in front of your house. Call 908-APRILFOOL
BONUS Evening o’ Music!
Sat., 4/28 — Strumstick Jam at Gitmo!
FP member Bob McNally’s strumstick has been in the movies and been
photographed. In April, instead of an evening o’ music at Eddie and Robin’s,
Evelyn McNally has arranged for a limited number of Projectiles to entertain the detainees at Guantanamo Bay as part of a Strumstick Marching Band. Strumsticks will be provided, as well as luxury overnight accommodations. After the concert, the inmates will bring international flair to our usual round robin. (Please let us know if you require a vegetarian meal).
Directions: Email groucho@strumstick.com and you will receive information on how to pick up your round-trip tickets to Havana, Cuba (via London, Zurich, Jakarta and Capetown). Once you arrive in Havana, you will be driven by luxurious 1952 Packard to Guantanamo, where you will be greeted by an honor guard and full Marine Kazoo Band.