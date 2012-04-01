Paul Hartman Uncategorized April Fool's Day, Dirty Linen

One of the recurring features of Dirty Linen [RIP] was the almost nearly annual appearance of the April Fool’s Day article in the April/May issue. Sometimes there was also a fake review or fake ad or something, but the big April Fool’s articles proved to be very popular, except with those readers who hated them.

Dirty Linen #63 April/May 1996

Dirty Linen #69 April/May 1997

Dirty Linen #75 April/May 1998

Dirty Linen #81 April/May 1999

Dirty Linen #93 April/May 2001

Dirty Linen #99 April/May 2002

Dirty Linen #105 April/May 2003

Dirty Linen #111 April/May 2004