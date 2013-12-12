Paul Hartman News Detour, P.O. Box, radio, WTMD

The old Dirty Linen P.O. Box has been closed. Since 1988, thousands of recordings, books, and videos have passed through the box. Uncountable flyers and catalogs for festivals, tours, and events. And more pre-approved credit card offers than you can shake a plastic stick at. This year the mail has reduced to a trickle, so it’s time to stop spending $224/year for the P.O. Box.

Everyone should stop mailing to P.O. Box 66600, Baltimore, MD 21239-6600, USA.

The address for Paul’s weekly radio show, Detour on WTMD, is:

Paul Hartman/Detour

WTMD 89.7

1 Olympic Place, Suite 100

Towson, MD 21204

Recordings sent there will be considered for airplay.