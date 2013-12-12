If you want a great retro gift idea for someone special (or just for yourself), the Dirty Linen linen store is still open. Customizable T-shirts, hats, and the ever-popular apron are available. Proceeds from sales go to Paul & Sue Hartman.
You can remember your favorite folk/roots/world music magazine with a logo T-shirt, or mug, or cap, or various other nick-nacks.
I love this one, but you can customize whatever color and shirt style you prefer:
Administrator
Dec 12, 2013 @ 11:16:59
Reblogged this on Dirty Linen Newsfeed.
Sue Cavendish
Dec 12, 2013 @ 13:06:10
Dirty Linen shut up shop still owing me several months of a subscription – never refunded – so I’m not interested in buying anything from you. Sue Cavendish
Administrator
Dec 12, 2013 @ 14:33:17
Suit yourself, but I believe your anger is misdirected. Visionation, the publisher of Dirty Linen, is who owes you. Sue & I had no control over finances or subscriptions. If Visionation wanted to continue to pay our salaries (and not cancel our health insurance without telling us, among other things) we would still be publishing the magazine.
Helen Hartman
Feb 23, 2014 @ 17:19:02
Do you still have a big stash of DL stuff? Like aprons and Teeshirts?
Paul Hartman
Feb 23, 2014 @ 21:36:56
We have some back issues, the complete list is on the “Sale” page. When they are sold out, they are gone. The T-shirts, hats, aprons, and other stuff are produced one at a time when ordered, so there is an infinite supply. Wish I had an infinite supply of money…