Paul Hartman News apron, Dirty Linen, Dirty Linen T-shirts, mug, T-shirts

If you want a great retro gift idea for someone special (or just for yourself), the Dirty Linen linen store is still open. Customizable T-shirts, hats, and the ever-popular apron are available. Proceeds from sales go to Paul & Sue Hartman.

The Dirty Linen merch store is still open!

You can remember your favorite folk/roots/world music magazine with a logo T-shirt, or mug, or cap, or various other nick-nacks.

I love this one, but you can customize whatever color and shirt style you prefer: