Baltimore County Councilman David Marks has recognized Paul as “Citizen of the Year” for 2013 for his work with the Greater Towson Council of Community Associations, an umbrella group representing 30 community associations in the Towson area of Baltimore County.
Citizen of the Year!
January 4, 2014
News Citizen of the Year 2 Comments
morrislindaj
Jan 08, 2014 @ 14:24:14
Congratulations Paul! Great to be honored for all your hard work. I hope you, Sue and your family have a wonderful new year. Let me know how everything is. This weekend, a group of Old English Carolers will visit Glen Rock and hold their annual Festival of Carols all over the town. You may remember, in 2000, I wrote a review of a Smithsonian Folkways CD of English Carols. In the same issue, you let me write a Lite piece on our caroling tradition here at home. Since then, The groups have made connections across the pond, and visited a few times. Now, the UK contingent will be arriving here on Thursday. There are lectures, public singing, tours, etc. planned all weekend.
I’m making desert for 100+ people for Friday night’s reception . There is a festival program, that the GR Carolers director had several people proofread. Then, he gave it to me, supposedly ready to print. I hated to be a pain in the butt, but…..
They asked me to write a short story about how the CD review and the GR Carolers’ stories got into the same issue. As I remember, the issue was already planned by the time I asked you and Sue if I could add my local story. So, I hope I remembered the facts well, or well enough. I will attach my story.
Be well, and happy new year. And if you are interested in coming out at any time this weekend, or the reception Friday night, please let me know.I can send you the schedule. I am looking forward myself to meeting the English singers.
Linda
ray.vanhoutte@l-3com.com
Jan 30, 2014 @ 17:05:36
Belated congratulations Paul.
Ray
Sent with Good (www.good.com)