Fairport Fanatics, a newsletter for fans of British folk-rock band Fairport Convention, was started by TJ McGrath in 1983. Music lovers who bought Fairport albums noted an announcement on the back of album covers directing them to send a few dollars to McGrath’s Connecticut address, and a print community was born. Kindred spirits began to write to and for one another, directing each other to yet more bands in a similar vein, historical references behind the songs, new musical directions taken by former FC band members…. this is a dinosaur version of Internet newsgroups and web communities.
Paul Hartman of Baltimore, Maryland, a computer software developer by trade and music fan by avocation, was one of the first on his block to purchase a home computer in the early 1980s. He put it to immediate use as an assistant to McGrath, typing articles and assembling pages in a coherent way. (Heretofore the many submissions from various authors had been assembled piecemeal and pasted up for photocopying.) Around 1987, when McGrath returned to graduate school and found more demands on his time, Hartman took over the production of Fairport Fanatics.
Under Hartman’s tenure, the newsletter became a more polished print publication, and eventually a glossy magazine available in independent bookstores and chains such as Barnes and Noble, Borders, and Chapters (in Canada) as well as having subscribers all around the world. Many of the earliest writers from Fairport Fanatics days continued to write articles and reviews for the magazine, renamed Dirty Linen in homage to its Fairport Convention roots (“Dirty Linen” is a set of traditional Irish fiddle tunes that was updated into a folk-rock medley on Fairport’s Full House album in 1970), and other writers came onboard as the magazine grew in size, musical breadth, and commercial stature. Covering a broad spectrum of roots music traditions and innovations, Dirty Linen ran articles on everything from American singer/songwriters to Celtic rock bands to interpreters of traditional African, Mexican, or Celtic materials to string bands, jug bands, slack-key guitarists, and more.
And there were always the reviews. The central office of Dirty Linen often received more than 75 CDs a week, and the Hartmans (by the mid-90s, Dirty Linen had turned into a family business with Paul and his wife, Susan, at the helm) listened to every CD that came through to evaluate it for review. In a music-business version of equal opportunity, independent labels were well represented in DL’s review pages, which regularly featured in excess of 250 recording, video/DVD, concert, and book reviews… a treasure trove of information for the roots music aficionado.
Humor was an important facet of Dirty Linen. The price was quoted in US dollars, Canadian dollars, and Moosylvanian rutabagas — and over the years, currency fluctuations were reflected in all three. Photo captions were frequently nonsense phrases culled from the reviews, in an attempt to capture a reader’s interest and pique curiosity. Silliness and irreverence were essential parts of innocent innuendo, double-entendre, and bad puns. But the magazine always was serious about recognizing quality and promoting good music, in whatever form.
Producing such a magazine was a huge task, and with only two full time employees (the Hartmans) and two part-time employees (art director Lahri Bond and a high school/college student data entry assistant), it became increasingly difficult for DL to expand into social media outlets, sell advertising, manage office functions such as subscription fulfillment, etc. In 2007, DL merged with Visionation, publisher of Blues Revue, in order to continue. Visionation would take over the business end, including accounting, advertising, subscription sales, and fulfillment, and retain the Hartmans as editors, freeing them to devote their full energies to content development. In 2008, DL started to include free sampler CDs for their subscribers, curated by the Hartmans to expose their subscribers to some of the most exciting new releases. A bimonthly XM satellite radio show was produced with both Paul and Susan sharing the mic to introduce radio listeners to the features in each new issue as it hit the stands.
During 2009, with the economy sinking, the print publication industry taking a hit from cheap and easy access to information via the Internet, and management issues at the magazine, things began to spiral downhill. Visionation became unable to continue publication of Dirty Linen, and several issues were missed. With no clear direction as to when the magazine might resume publication and issues over pay, benefits, and business expenses (even the phone was turned off for non-payment), the Hartmans left in frustration in April 2010.
What’s the next chapter for the Hartmans? “Time, it will show the wiser.”
For Dirty Linen? That’s currently up to Visionation. If you have questions about subscriptions or advertising, you can contact them at 866-702-7778, or via email office@dirtylinen.com or accounts@dirtylinen.com.
cliff furnald
May 24, 2010 @ 17:12:45
Dirty Linen was one of the first places to print my music writing. My ‘Radio Planet 3’ column was in the first edition of the mag to be published under the name Dirty Linen.
Pam Winters
May 25, 2010 @ 10:51:59
I got started as a published writer because of Dirty Linen. It’s a pursuit I gave up a few years back, but I continue to love and honor Paul and Sue for their work ethic, their devotion to music and music lovers, and their gosh-darn great personalities. I hope this blog becomes a great way to keep that Linen spirit going.
Pamela Murray Winters (Pam)
Churchton, Maryland
Dirty Linen is dead. Long live Dirty Linen. I enjoyed writing for DL back in the day.
There is a huge hole in the world of folk music now.. I know how hard you all worked to keep the magazine going. It will be missed by so many!! Few ppl have your expansive view of music and the humorous merriment to pull off a publication like DL.
Paul & Sue –
I thought maybe I hadn’t renewed my subscription, so I checked online and found this sad news. Dirty Linen has been a part of my life since 1987, when it was still Fairport Fanatics, and it’s hard to imagine it’s gone. Whatever will I read in the bathroom? You and Lahri and all the writers did a tremendous job growing that fan page into a beautiful, professional journal without losing its essential humor and personality. I wish you the best and will watch this site to see what’s next.
Lindsey Meyer (formerly Lindsey Regan)
I especially appreciated the compilation of upcoming concerts and festivals all across North America. For instance, right now a friend and I are planning a trip to Quebec in July. I would normally be hitting the DL site to see what gigs might be worked into our itinerary. (Does anyone know an good alternate source for such information?) The efforts of everyone associated with DL over the years are greatly appreciated.
This is sad news. I’ve been a subscriber for more years than I can remember. It was always the first magazine read and a terrific source to introduce me to new artists. I hope some information source rises to take its place. I have no problem paying more for a subscription since music is important to me. Thanks to the publishers and writers for all the great information over the years. – jim
As a up-the-street neighbor of the Hartmans, I worked for Dirty Linen through much of high school in the early 1990s (I was one of the “high school/college student data entry assistants” mentioned in the article – maybe the first one?). It was through this experience that my musical horizons were unmeasurably widened. In high school, it would have been easy to stay within the currents of the popular music trends of the time (nothing against Pearl Jam, Smashing Pumpkins, etc). Dirty Linen and the Hartmans exposed me to all the other great stuff that is out there, and I am very grateful for that.
Nick, I think you were the first of our great part-time office staff. Thanks for the Twizzlers!
One thing not mentioned in the article when discussing the irreverant humor – the “spine ticklers” (the completely off the wall statements/phrases/sentences on the spine of each issue. I always looked forward to those. Someone should post a list of them, if it hasn’t already been done.
nelsonhound
Jun 10, 2010 @ 13:35:22
The complete list of spine ticklers has been posted. Collect them all!
Dear Paul & Sue
Echhh. Sorry to hear this, after The Beat departing not so long ago as well. It’s getting lonely here in the magazine publishing business, and who else will I share the fun with of cooking up imaginary albums like “Songs From An Ambient Celtic Rainforest” by The Dolphin Children for our new CDs listings – I bet there are still some bewildered hippies out there looking for that one, eh?
But think, now you can have holidays
Best, and onwards (in all directions!)
Ian A
I am really sorry to hear of the changed fortunes of Dirty Linen, it seems to have been born and nurtured out of love. I have only recently realised the history behind it all and I wish you both well for the future.
(Rats! I’d have sent you review copies of my returning-from-the-outer-darkness CDs if I’d known :-))
Very best wishes
Judy
Hey Judy,
I’ll take those review copies of your returning-from-the-outer-darkness cd’s. ;>)
Sorry to hear of the demise of Dirty Linen.I always got a subscription as a Christmas gift.
I subscribed for several years and also would purchase copies at B and N. I always appreciated when Paul would answer an email.
Being a FC fan since the release of the What We Did… album back in the 60s, I could always count on Dirty Linen to be a guide to what was happening in the world of folk related music.
Sooooo very sorry to see it go out of business.
Thanks to the Hartmans for this labor of love.
Thanks to the Hartmans and all involved down the years in a labour of love; DL was my favourite American read – over the years it has turned me on to some superb music to which I would not otherwise have been exposed. It was the one place that English folk-ish acts could be read about in the US – invaluable for all of us trying to make music over there. Dirty Linen will be much missed here. PJ Wright
The gig guide was a bible for me. Thank you for having introduced me to so much fine music through it. If you were interested in continuing to publish it online, even for a fee, I would be a loyal subscriber.
Good luck and thank you.
Gary
I’ve been getting DL for many, many years and I am sorry see it go. Hopefully the Hartman’s can find another avenue for their passion. And as Ian said “now they can have their holidays”.
Take Care and Good Luck,
Doug
A link between the carols sung by the Glenrock Carol Singers (York County Pennsylvania) and the traditional carols of Sheffield, England was established – thanks to Dirty Linen. Well done and thanks.
nelsonhound
Jun 10, 2010 @ 13:32:36
Linda Morris did a great job on the Glenrock Carolers article. If anyone is interested, we still have copies of that issue available on our Sale page. (Scroll down to issue #91)
I am extremely saddened by this. I began reading Dirty Linen back in the late eighties and it quickly became my favorite magazine. I discovered folk music and most of my musical influences through this wonderful magazine. I never subscribed because I wanted to support my local bookstore, but I have probably missed fewer than ten issues since I began reading it.
To the Hartmans, Lahri Bond, and everyone who contributed to this important part of my life, I give you thanks and wish you all the happiness and success you so rightfully deserve.
To all concerned:
Sad to see another great supporter of the music community fade away. There are barely any publications that were going strong when we started our music org. in the 90’s. I know how hard it is to keep a labor of love going on what was probably a shoestring budget. I can also related to getting many CD’s in the mail. We averaged about 800 a week last year across 100 genres of music. At the rate of growth in the number of artists with professional quality CD’s released each year, it’s sad that we now have one less trusted voice to help in sorting through it all.
We hope you’ll kick start something similar, perhaps on line or in a different format that will keep expenses down and allow you all to keep doing what you love and supporting the members of the music community as you have for so long.
Best wishes,
Brian
Brian Austin Whitney
Founder
Just Plain Folks Music Organization
http://www.justplainfolks.org
indeed sad news, missed it will be the closest thing left is Penguin Eggs, at least finding them from Spain. the magazine helped me greatly discovering new music as well as background for my radio program.
It was with great sadness that I heard of the end of Dirty Linen. Though I wrote for several publications over the years, Dirty Linen was always my favorite. Paul and Sue always opened the door to new ideas, had such a broad knowledge of the music and enjoyed the interplay with the writers, it made writing a joy. And artists opened up when they knew I wrote for Dirty Linen. It really became, in my mind, the Rolling Stone of folk music! I also enjoyed just reading it cover to cover, including the little phrases on the bindings!
I wish all of you well.
Peace,
Steve
I very sorry to have confirmation that DL is no more. I’m just a reader, wanting to thank the editors (and the writers) for all the great issues over the years. Always enjoyed every issue, finding myself discovering music and musicians I wouldn’t have otherwise known of. Wish you all the best in the days to come.
-=Cris=-
Philly
I could always count on DL for a review of my CD’s, even had the high honor of being included in their Best of 2007 release list. I’ve gotten many a gig because of those reviews. Thank you so much!
Sorry to see you go but wish you nothing but the best.
-Tom Feldmann
Adding my name to the list of those sad to see DL go. Minutes ago, I came across two issues of Fairport Fanatics in a box… thence to google… and I’m here.
Seeing an article or review in print will always mean more than fleeting words on the screen, but this is the future. It’s getting harder to dedicate precious space to stacks of print.
Thanks for your ears and all the years you have put in for the love of music. Wishing you all the best, and looking forward to whatever happens next!
/d
I’m disappointed that Dirty Linen has ended publication, but I’m not surprised. Blues Revue, the other magazine purchased by Visionation a few years ago, seems to be a goner also. I’ve been told by several columnists and feature writers and one photographer that they haven’t received money owed them for more than a year and will no longer contribute, if in fact there are more issues down the road. They say they are tired of being fed vague promises that checks will be forthcoming. Meanwhile, the latest issue (June/July 2010) yet to reach stores. I guess there is a lesson here, a sad one for Blue Revue and Dirty Linen fans and founders.
What a great loss. And for those of us who live in the middle of nowhere, the gig guide will be especially missed.
Paul, Sue, and Lahri, I wish you all great success in your next endeavors.
Hi Paul and Sue:
I have been a long time suscriber of Dirty Linen. I have all the numbers since #35, which I discover the magazine while I was in New Orleans. Since then, I have been a long time reader and suscriber. It always arrive on time to my country. I’m catalan (Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain). It’s really a pity to loose one of the best magazines in folk and world music. I hope that the magazine can be pusblished again.
Best Wishes
Vicens Marti, Calaf (Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain)
DL printed our favorite photo caption ever: Jeni & Billy never rushed a fossil. We were avid DL readers and it was a huge honor to have our first record reviewed in DL. We loved going to the bookstore and picking up the newest issue wherever we were touring at the time. You are much missed. Looking forward to what you cook up next, but we won’t rush you either.
nelsonhound
Jul 26, 2010 @ 14:08:16
Maybe it’s time for a blog post explaining the photo captions. There is actually some madness to the method… or is it the other way around?
-paul
Pam Winters
Jul 26, 2010 @ 16:07:13
I think you should make people guess where they came from! (I can’t remember whether I guessed or whether you told me.)
I’m a writer and graphic designer, and also a long-time survivor of the ‘folk music’ industry. I’d love to contribute to a new project should you decide to start one. I’ve written many reviews and articles in other publications.
Driftwood Magazine
Aug 06, 2010 @ 13:47:23
Ron: Please, by all means, contact us at driftwoodmagazine@gmail.com.
-Jack Hunter
a sad, sad day. an email notification would have been good
nelsonhound
Aug 08, 2010 @ 14:36:21
Yes, at a minimum it would have been nice if Visionation had notified subscribers. Sue and I aren’t able to do it because we don’t work there anymore — we can’t speak for the publisher.
-paul
Not just current subscribers – new ones as well. I finally made the leap from buying whenever I could see it at the newsstands , to actually subscribing in Feb of this year. The web site was up, and my card was promptly charged. But, nothing – zip. I have emailed & called, to no avail. It borders on criminal intent.,
nelsonhound
Aug 19, 2010 @ 11:23:11
I agree. If you are not satisfied by the response from Visionation, you can contest the charge with your credit card company.
-paul
Paul, Sue, everyone else: thanks so much for the many years of devotion and inspiration and hard, hard work that you put into the mag.
Thanks so very much for publishing some of my work.
I’m very late the to comments here… it’s painful to think about what happened, and I am just so sorry.
Here’s hoping for the phoenix to rise from the ashes. (Only comparison I can think of right now; might not be *the* best, but hey…)
ellen
As another long time reader, from England, of Dirty Linen, I am more than a little annoyed at the disappearance of what was a great publication. The fact that our subscription money was still being taken whilst all the trouble was going on, doesn’t help. That, in itself, is a criminal offence. There is a lack of decent folk music on radio over here, and it was my way of catching up with what is going on over there. I hope that sonething comes out of it, but I don’t hold out any great hopes.
nelsonhound
Sep 03, 2010 @ 17:44:27
The policy of Visionation to charge people’s credit cards and not send them anything is one of the many factors that led to us having to leave. You may be able to dispute the charge with your credit card company.
-paul
I was sorry to hear about the sudden stop to Dirty Linen. Many thanks to the Hartmans for their years of devotion and promotion of the kind of music in which I participate. I hope to hear news of a ressurection of DL somewhere down the line – maybe online??
nelsonhound
Sep 14, 2010 @ 22:20:33
Thanks for the kind words.
Check out Driftwood Magazine. We’re involved in getting it up and running and many former Dirty Linen writers are lending their skills.
-paul
I spotted my first issue of Dirty Linen in the 90s, during my brief career in a rock band, at the home of KPIG (Watsonville, CA) deejay Sleepy John. I believe I stole the magazine from him. Nothing has been the same since; I subscribed to DL, turned a musical corner, and have been a solo acoustic act for years. DL was the only magazine I (intentionally) subscribed to for at least the past decade. Now that it’s gone I miss it terribly.
The band I was in eventually got a great review in DL (thank you, Jim Lee) and that’s the review I’ve always treasured the most.
Paul, Sue, Lahri and all involved: thank you for changing my life in the most wonderful way. You are all heroes to me and to many others worldwide.
I just discovered all this today, 14th October 2010, by looking up Dirty Linen on Wikipedia out of curiosity, and this “What happened to Dirty Linen?” was mentioned among the “External Links” there. I wondered why I hadn’t received a DL for several months. Maybe I didn’t pay attention to any “writing on the wall,” as I really didn’t see “the end” coming. Anyway, I was a subscriber since long before it began publishing in color, and it was always a great magazine. I wish well to all who were involved. Maybe I’ll look into Driftwood!
nelsonhound
Oct 14, 2010 @ 21:02:28
Sorry you had to find out that way. As far as I know, Visionation has made no effort to tell subscribers what the situation is. Sue and I made customer service a priority when we handled everything at the magazine, so this is very distressing to us.
-paul
My husband and I continued to hold out hope, since we had just renewed our subscription in March. He even talked to someone on the phone who assured us that there would be forthcoming issues. What a disappointment. Thanks to the great staff for all the hard work and creativity in the past. You did a great service to musicians and will be sadly missed.
Well, I am very late to come to this sad discovery – should’ve noticed sooner that it’s been a long time since I got an issue, but I’m really bad at keeping up with my mail. I’ve been a subscriber since the FF days and I can’t imagine how anything can take DL’s place. I’ve already bookmarked Driftwood but will dearly miss the bias toward anything Fairport/RT-related! Plus, call me a neo-Luddite if you will, but I hate the fact that you have to have a computer screen in front of you to read pretty much anything nowadays. I liked being able to enjoy DL at the breakfast table (or in the bathroom)!
So ends an era. Love and deep thanks to the Hartmans and all the other good folks who worked so hard for so long and for so little income on keeping us in touch with the latest news in the world of non-mainstream music.
Ironic that, just as folk music is going through a new golden age, the major sources of info about it disappear (DL and The Village, no longer available via sat-TV providers). Together, they are responsible for hundreds of my CD purchases. There are so many great artists I would never have known about without DL. And a special thanks to Lahri Bond, who was my most reliable reviewer.
When I tried to start a magazine called Midwest Folk back in 2003 I contacted Paul regarding software programs, scanners, and other publication details. He was very helpful to me and even though my publication only lasted a couple of years I continued to pick up issues of Dirty Linen to stay abreast of the folk music happenings, although it was apparent that the magazine was getting thinner. Thank you, Paul and Sue for sticking with it for as long as you did.
Late to the wake here, alas. I’m very sorry to hear DL is no more. I had to drop my subscription in 2004, due to Real Life Expenses (like a mortgage), but I still have all my back issues going back to 1989. I loved DL. It introduced me to so much wonderful music from all over the world. I even compiled an index of the reviews in most of the issues I had. I can’t begin to thank you all for all the music and fun.
Best of luck to all involved in their new ventures.
I’ve been out of the folk music loop since I ‘retired’ from agency work in 1996 but I’m still very sadden by the demise of such a wonderful ‘rag’. Paul and Sue were always willing to go the extra mile (or kilometer) to help publicize my new artists and continue to give ink to my veterans.
Thanks for the help, the memories, the hard work.
Sharon Davis Green – The Schneider-Davis Agency
Paul and Sue –
So sorry to hear of your circumstances….wish someone had listened to me back in 2009 but instead I was chastised during our conference call….no one should be holding their breath in anticipation of an explanation and/or apology from Visionation….it will never happen.
Hi there, Dirty Nelson. Just now learning of the sad fate of DL. I “inherited” a box of issues from the early and mid-90’s when a good friend and neighbour died. It’s been a treat catching up with old reviews of some of my faves and finding a few unknown artists.
I’m planning to package them up in bundles of 6 or 8 and donate to our local library’s annual book sale to help raise funds. There’s a few old hippies in these parts (Killaloe, Ontario) that will enjoy them as much as I have.
Paul Hartman
Oct 13, 2014 @ 19:55:09
Sorry to hear about your friend. For most of Dirty Linen’s lifetime Sue and I handled the subscriber list, so even though we never met (or even corresponded or spoke with) many long-time subscribers, we felt like they were family every time they renewed…
I’m glad you are recycling the magazines in a way that others may enjoy them. A lot of blood, sweat, and tears (lots of tears) went into producing every issue so the more people that can read them, the better. Even if they are 20 years old… The music lives on!
-paul
