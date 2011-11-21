Paul Hartman News 3rd upper left bicuspid anti-molar, Arlo Guthrie, Bruce Springsteen, Detour, Joel Mabus, John Flynn, June Tabor & Oysterband, Ken Kolodner, Little Feat, Richard Thompson, Sam Bush, Stan Rogers, Steeleye Span, The Byrds, WTMD

I’m not big on blogging. I just don’t think people care about what I’m doing at any given moment… (Mon 8:02am Brushing teeth. 3rd upper left bicuspid anti-molar is looking a little yellow. I may have to buy some of that tooth whitening stuff.) To tell you the truth, even I don’t care. If someone Twittered about my every move, I think I’d shoot them. I don’t need a play-by-play.

But here are a few things that have gone on recently.

Some WTMD blogs

I was appointed to the Baltimore County telecommunications advisory panel. All that means is that if you have a problem with your Verizon or Comcast bill, I can tell you that I can’t do anything about it, although you don’t have to spend an hour on hold first. That’s an improvement.

I’ve been filling in at WTMD occasionally. I really like doing the noon-to-3 pm (Eastern Time) Mon-Fri shift where I get to pick 15-20 minutes of a “Live Lunch” feature artist. (The rest of the playlist is pre-chosen.) I’ve played live tracks by Sam Bush, Little Feat, Richard Thompson, and The Byrds recently. Coming up this week (Wed Nov 23 & Fri Nov 25) are Steeleye Span and Stan Rogers. On Veteran’s Day I did the mid-morning shift and snuck in songs by John Flynn (“Semper Fi”), Joel Mabus (“Touch a Name on the Wall”), and Bruuuuce Springsteen (“Chimes of Freedom”). You can listen in at wtmd.org. And hike on over to their Facebook page if you want to tell them how cool Live Lunch is (wait until after I play it, please!)

Of course, I’m still doing Detour, the folk, roots, and world music show on Sundays 5-7 pm. Again, you can listen at wtmd.org and if you want to comment on the facebook page I won’t stop you. Playlists and Baltimore-area concert calendar are available at www.detourradio.com.

Driftwood Magazine, the successor to Dirty Linen, got 5th place (out of 12) in the “Best Entertainment Blog” in the Baltimore Sun’s annual Mobbies voting for best Maryland blogs. Not bad for a blog covering music and not mentioning Lady Gaga or Michael Jackson even once.

And if anyone has a print media or software engineering (heavy duty C and/or assembly language) job in the Baltimore area, I’d be happy to talk to you.

— Paul