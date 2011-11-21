I’m not big on blogging. I just don’t think people care about what I’m doing at any given moment… (Mon 8:02am Brushing teeth. 3rd upper left bicuspid anti-molar is looking a little yellow. I may have to buy some of that tooth whitening stuff.) To tell you the truth, even I don’t care. If someone Twittered about my every move, I think I’d shoot them. I don’t need a play-by-play.
But here are a few things that have gone on recently.
I was appointed to the Baltimore County telecommunications advisory panel. All that means is that if you have a problem with your Verizon or Comcast bill, I can tell you that I can’t do anything about it, although you don’t have to spend an hour on hold first. That’s an improvement.
I’ve been filling in at WTMD occasionally. I really like doing the noon-to-3 pm (Eastern Time) Mon-Fri shift where I get to pick 15-20 minutes of a “Live Lunch” feature artist. (The rest of the playlist is pre-chosen.) I’ve played live tracks by Sam Bush, Little Feat, Richard Thompson, and The Byrds recently. Coming up this week (Wed Nov 23 & Fri Nov 25) are Steeleye Span and Stan Rogers. On Veteran’s Day I did the mid-morning shift and snuck in songs by John Flynn (“Semper Fi”), Joel Mabus (“Touch a Name on the Wall”), and Bruuuuce Springsteen (“Chimes of Freedom”). You can listen in at wtmd.org. And hike on over to their Facebook page if you want to tell them how cool Live Lunch is (wait until after I play it, please!)
Of course, I’m still doing Detour, the folk, roots, and world music show on Sundays 5-7 pm. Again, you can listen at wtmd.org and if you want to comment on the facebook page I won’t stop you. Playlists and Baltimore-area concert calendar are available at www.detourradio.com.
Driftwood Magazine, the successor to Dirty Linen, got 5th place (out of 12) in the “Best Entertainment Blog” in the Baltimore Sun’s annual Mobbies voting for best Maryland blogs. Not bad for a blog covering music and not mentioning Lady Gaga or Michael Jackson even once.
And if anyone has a print media or software engineering (heavy duty C and/or assembly language) job in the Baltimore area, I’d be happy to talk to you.
— Paul
Charlie Rudd
Nov 21, 2011 @ 23:02:38
Is Driftwood a print magazine to which one can subscribe, or is it entirely online?
nelsonhound
Nov 21, 2011 @ 23:11:54
It’s entirely online. Although I’m not involved in Driftwood decisions, I suspect that it would be prohibitively expensive to start up. Sue and I considered starting another print publication over a year ago and decided that we didn’t have the finances to make it work. Unfortunately, it’s like the old joke: “How do you make a small fortune in folk music? Start with a large one.”
— Paul
Charlie Rudd
Nov 21, 2011 @ 23:21:34
Thanks, Paul! I especially like that “old joke”!
Driftwood Magazine
Nov 22, 2011 @ 09:59:28
Hi, Charlie,
Even though we’re online, you can still subscribe. Just go to Driftwoodmagazine.com, and in the lower right there’s a subscription box. It’s free, and ad-free (well, WordPress sometimes puts its own ads up once in a while, but I’ve never personally seen one).
Thanks,
Jack Hunter
Devon Leger
Nov 24, 2011 @ 14:06:50
Thanks for writing Paul! I’ll check out the articles you mention here. Also, Driftwood’s most current review of Patti Smith opens with a Lady Gaga mention! Ha! But it’s tastefully done and aids the overall article. Also, Driftwood’s writing (mine own writing possibly excepted) is always top-notch!