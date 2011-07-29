Paul Hartman Uncategorized folk music, radio, roots music, world music, WTMD

I have been hosting “Detour“, the folk, roots and world music show on WTMD since around 1995. Towson Patch did a story on the show today. You can listen online at www.wtmd.org on Sundays, 5-7 pm Eastern Time, and via free apps for iPhone, Blackberry, and Android phones. Lots of music that would be of interest to former Dirty Linen readers.

Also, Baltimore Magazine’s 2011 Readers’ Poll voted WTMD the “Best Radio Station” this week.

