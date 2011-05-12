I still host Detour, a weekly folk, roots and world music radio show on WTMD. There is a fundraising auction underway through May 20th.
There is as near a complete set of Dirty Linen magazines available as is possible. Every issue that is not sold out is included in this auction item. There will be more than the 80 issues mentioned, as I recently found some single copies of sold-out issues that are very rare. This is a great way to catch up on several decades’ worth of roots music journalism. (Auction closes May 20, 2011 4:30 PM EDT)
The second item is being a guest DJ on Detour. Have you ever wanted to share some of your favorite music with Detour listeners? Now’s your chance to program one hour of music for Detour. You can also be guest host and comment on your selections on-air if you wish. I’ll contact the winning bidder to set a mutually-agreeable Sunday. (Auction item closes May 19, 2011 5:30 PM EDT)
Kerry Dexter
May 12, 2011 @ 18:18:06
hope the back issue set find a good home. we all — musicians, writers, and editors — put a lot of heart into making those issues come together over the years.
nelsonhound
May 13, 2011 @ 09:49:53
We were very lucky to have a great crew of writers and photographers over the years. And the music we covered does not have a “sell by” date — most of what we wrote about 10-15 years ago is still worth reading today, and the music itself holds up.
-paul
Brian
May 12, 2011 @ 18:45:05
I’ve got an almost complete set of Dirty linens too,so I may have the issues that are missing in some people’s collections. I may even have one or two Fairport Fanatics in there as well (the publication that preceded DL).
nelsonhound
May 13, 2011 @ 09:51:11
If you go back to Fairport Fanatics days then you have a pretty complete set!
nelsonhound
Jul 29, 2011 @ 20:55:38
I ought to follow up here. The winner of the “guest DJ on Detour” was Ty Ford, former DJ at WAYE, WHFS, and 98 Rock. Check the Playlist section of http://www.detourradio.com for the playlist of June 20th, 2011.
No one bid on the huge collection of Dirty Linen magazines. I’m sad…