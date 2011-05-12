Paul Hartman Uncategorized auction, WTMD

I still host Detour, a weekly folk, roots and world music radio show on WTMD. There is a fundraising auction underway through May 20th.

There is as near a complete set of Dirty Linen magazines available as is possible. Every issue that is not sold out is included in this auction item. There will be more than the 80 issues mentioned, as I recently found some single copies of sold-out issues that are very rare. This is a great way to catch up on several decades’ worth of roots music journalism. (Auction closes May 20, 2011 4:30 PM EDT)

The second item is being a guest DJ on Detour. Have you ever wanted to share some of your favorite music with Detour listeners? Now’s your chance to program one hour of music for Detour. You can also be guest host and comment on your selections on-air if you wish. I’ll contact the winning bidder to set a mutually-agreeable Sunday. (Auction item closes May 19, 2011 5:30 PM EDT)

-paul